Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,076.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $182.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.17. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.