Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $147.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

