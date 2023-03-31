Avestar Capital LLC Sells 174 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,857,000 after buying an additional 328,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 280.9% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,707,000 after acquiring an additional 297,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $129.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.86 and its 200-day moving average is $122.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

