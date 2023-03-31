Avestar Capital LLC Sells 28 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total value of $2,142,775.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,287,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinix Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.94.

Equinix stock opened at $702.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $706.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $655.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.