Avestar Capital LLC Sells 408 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $201.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.20.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,630. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

