Avestar Capital LLC Sells 63 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,823,123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waters by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,750,974,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Waters by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

WAT opened at $304.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

