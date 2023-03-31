Avestar Capital LLC Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its position in Micron Technology by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,649 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,420 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after buying an additional 2,508,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,372,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

