Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.04 million. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

