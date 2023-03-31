Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Update

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $133.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $136.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.06.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 450,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,590.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 323,335 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,771,000 after purchasing an additional 275,974 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,964,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.