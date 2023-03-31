AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $61.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several research firms have commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth $621,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 821,635 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth $645,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

