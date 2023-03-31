AxoGen’s (AXGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

AXGN has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded AxoGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $393.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at $530,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 851.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 610.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 139.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

