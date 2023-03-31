Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith Sells 39,119 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $8,442,271.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,987,662.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.4 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $217.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.11. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.72 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

