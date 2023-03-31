Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $54.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 0.41. Axonics has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $79.92.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. Axonics’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axonics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $2,686,131.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,800.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,539 shares of company stock worth $11,942,021 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

