B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Ribbon Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ribbon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RBBN. TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $578.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 121,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 247,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

