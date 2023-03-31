BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,011 ($12.42).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.90) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.53) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 900 ($11.06) to GBX 950 ($11.67) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,146 ($14.08) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

LON:BA opened at GBX 975.20 ($11.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 892.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 841.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,972.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 16.60 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,400.00%.

In related news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 23,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.30), for a total transaction of £217,368.40 ($267,070.16). Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

