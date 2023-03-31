Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives $36.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after buying an additional 6,456,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,908,000 after buying an additional 4,474,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,136,000 after buying an additional 1,616,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,545,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,603,000 after buying an additional 501,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,895,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,936,000 after buying an additional 85,567 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

