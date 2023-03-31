Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. Ballantyne Strong has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

