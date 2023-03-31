Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. Ballantyne Strong has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
