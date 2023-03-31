Bank of America Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $650.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $605.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $675.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $836.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

REGN opened at $811.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $761.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $740.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $835.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,815,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Analyst Recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

