Bank of America Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $650.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $605.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $675.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $836.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

REGN opened at $811.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $761.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $740.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $835.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,815,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

