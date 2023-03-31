Barclays Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €640.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €640.00 ($688.17) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($822.58) price objective on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €675.00 ($725.81) price target on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($741.94) price target on ASML in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

ASML Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.