Barrick Gold (GOLD) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) is one of 107 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Barrick Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.01 billion $432.00 million 77.50 Barrick Gold Competitors $1.78 billion $4.52 million 5.50

Profitability

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Barrick Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Barrick Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 3.92% 4.12% 2.84% Barrick Gold Competitors -23.05% -4.98% -1.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Barrick Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold Competitors 650 3079 3814 78 2.44

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 41.44%. Given Barrick Gold’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Barrick Gold pays out 166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 108.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others. The Others segments includes Long Canyon, Phoenix, Nevada Gold Mines, Hemlo, Latin America and Asia Pacific, North Mara, Tongon, Buzwagi, and Africa and Middle East. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

