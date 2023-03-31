Barrington Research Cuts Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Price Target to $17.00

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

SGC stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 931,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 104,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.