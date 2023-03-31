Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) PT Raised to GBX 37

Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Base Resources Trading Down 9.3 %
Shares of BSRUF opened at 0.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.16 and a 200-day moving average of 0.17. Base Resources has a 52 week low of 0.11 and a 52 week high of 0.28.
About Base Resources
