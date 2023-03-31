Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Price Down 2.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) were down 2.4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $36.43 and last traded at $37.11. Approximately 588,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,046,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

Specifically, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.