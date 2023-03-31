Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.49% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

