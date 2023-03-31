Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNK. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.63.
Cinemark Stock Performance
NYSE CNK opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 80.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,410,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,000 after buying an additional 1,076,300 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 85.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 789,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cinemark by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 576,816 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cinemark
Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cinemark (CNK)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.