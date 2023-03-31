Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires 1,307 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.38 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

