Berenberg Bank Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $260.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.57.
BioNTech Price Performance
BNTX stock opened at $122.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,375 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioNTech (BNTX)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.