Berenberg Bank Trims Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Target Price to GBX 152

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 159 ($1.95) to GBX 152 ($1.87) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DIISY. UBS Group cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.38) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.43.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

