Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 101,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $461,074.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,761.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have commented on BBY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

