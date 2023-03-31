Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,014,000 after purchasing an additional 128,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $75.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

