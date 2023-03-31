BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.70.

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on BILL from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BILL from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BILL from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get BILL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,023 shares of company stock worth $1,263,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

BILL Stock Up 3.1 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BILL by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,547,000 after buying an additional 98,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,066,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,515,000 after buying an additional 32,895 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,309,000 after buying an additional 167,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $76.59 on Friday. BILL has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $244.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average is $110.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BILL will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About BILL

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.