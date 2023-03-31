BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.70.
BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on BILL from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BILL from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BILL from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,023 shares of company stock worth $1,263,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL
BILL Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of BILL opened at $76.59 on Friday. BILL has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $244.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average is $110.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BILL will post -2 EPS for the current year.
About BILL
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BILL (BILL)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.