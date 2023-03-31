Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

BPTH stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

About Bio-Path

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

