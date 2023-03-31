Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Bio-Path Stock Performance
BPTH stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $4.48.
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.
