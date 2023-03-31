BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BIOLASE by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

