Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT Raised to $47.00 at Oppenheimer

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.10% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.
Biomea Fusion Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ BMEA opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The company has a market cap of $939.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of -1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
