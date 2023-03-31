Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT Raised to $47.00 at Oppenheimer

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ BMEA opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The company has a market cap of $939.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of -1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

