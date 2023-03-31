Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT Raised to $60.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMEA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $939.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of -1.75. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $36.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 18.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 125,311 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 540.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 282,855 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 256,543 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

