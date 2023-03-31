Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.71, but opened at $32.37. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock. Biomea Fusion shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 1,030,344 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMEA. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 1.2 %

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $939.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of -1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.