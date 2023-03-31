BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,150 shares of company stock worth $68,017. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $76,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

