Blake D. Moret Sells 20,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total value of $2,462,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,215,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,485,394.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $125.68 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in PTC by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in PTC by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading

