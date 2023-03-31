Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDRGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

