Blue Safari Group Acquisition (BSGA) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) is one of 725 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Blue Safari Group Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A -$3.92 million -20.87 Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors $1.86 billion $4.07 million 23.27

Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Safari Group Acquisition. Blue Safari Group Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A N/A -7.96% Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors -48.76% -66.77% -1.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Safari Group Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors 115 592 889 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 77.31%. Given Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Safari Group Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Blue Safari Group Acquisition rivals beat Blue Safari Group Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

