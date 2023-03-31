BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Maxim Group

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on BM Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on BM Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

BM Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. BM Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 million, a PE ratio of -38.11 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BM Technologies by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

