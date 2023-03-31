BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Maxim Group

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on BM Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on BM Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
BM Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. BM Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 million, a PE ratio of -38.11 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36.
BM Technologies Company Profile
BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.
