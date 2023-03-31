BMO Capital Markets Lowers goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$140.00

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

goeasy (TSE:GSYGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSY. Raymond James lowered their target price on goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cormark lowered their target price on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

goeasy Trading Down 0.7 %

GSY stock opened at C$92.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$115.31. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$88.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a current ratio of 37.15 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy (TSE:GSYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.20 million. Analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.7929688 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at goeasy

In other news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. 23.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About goeasy

(Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.