BMO Capital Markets Lowers goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$140.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSY. Raymond James lowered their target price on goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cormark lowered their target price on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Trading Down 0.7 %

GSY stock opened at C$92.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$115.31. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$88.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a current ratio of 37.15 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

Insider Transactions at goeasy

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.20 million. Analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.7929688 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. 23.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About goeasy

(Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.