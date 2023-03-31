BMO Capital Markets Trims Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Target Price to C$2.25

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2.46.

TSE CMMC opened at C$2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$3.92. The company has a market cap of C$448.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.87.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.35, for a total value of C$234,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,966,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,266,211.22. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

