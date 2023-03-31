Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.73.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$71.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$71.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$879,900.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

