Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.73.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$71.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$71.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.26.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
