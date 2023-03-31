Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Position Lifted by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 186.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

Boston Properties Stock Performance

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.59%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

