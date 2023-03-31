Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.