Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $2.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $137.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day moving average of $138.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $171.45.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

