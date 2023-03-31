Brian J. Wendling Sells 3,137 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $35.41.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

