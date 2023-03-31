Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $633.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $607.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50. The company has a market cap of $264.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,967,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,081,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

