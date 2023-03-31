Brokerages Set Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Target Price at $15.33

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARIS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 168.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $452.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.90%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

